Phillies' Bryce Harper and wife Kayla expecting baby No. 3

Watch the 6abc Philadelphia 24/7 stream featuring Action News, AccuWeather and Entertainment

Watch the 6abc Philadelphia 24/7 stream featuring Action News, AccuWeather and Entertainment

Watch the 6abc Philadelphia 24/7 stream featuring Action News, AccuWeather and Entertainment

Watch the 6abc Philadelphia 24/7 stream featuring Action News, AccuWeather and Entertainment

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper is going three for three.

He announced on Tuesday night that he's about to become a dad again.

The Phillies star and his wife Kayla Harper are expecting their third child together.

They took to social media to share the news.