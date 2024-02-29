'Leapling' doctor delivers leap day babies at Virtua Voorhees Hospital

VOORHEES TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Only about five million people on the planet celebrate leap day as their birthday. They are affectionately nicknamed "leaplings."

On Thursday, Virtua Voorhees Hospital in Camden County delivered 11 leap day babies.

"He's doing good, sleeping a lot," says mom Andrea Bryan.

It may be his birthday, but Russell Robert Bryan doesn't realize how special the date is, and his parents were caught off guard too.

READ MORE: How leaplings celebrate their rare Leap Day birthdays

Of the approximately eight billion people on earth, an estimated five million share a Leap Day birthday

"It didn't really dawn on us until we were in the middle of the labor process," said dad Mike Bryan.

Little Russell is now a "leapling," joining a special club of people born on