Philadelphia Eagles fans start petitions to honor Jason Kelce

Kelce declined to specifically address his playing future, saying he would make an official announcement "when it's time."

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce may still be considering his future with the team, but Birds fans are starting a movement to honor the legendary player.

After news of his possible retirement broke following the team's loss on Monday, Change.org was flooded with petitions about Kelce.

There are currently seven petitions that have gotten hundreds of responses. Some want a statue built, while others want a "Jason Kelce Day" to honor him.

In Delaware County, the Eagles center is known as "Mr. Delco."

At least once a year, he stops by Carl's Cards & Collectibles to sign autographs and meet fans, which always draws a line.

"Everybody was here to see Jason and I have to tell you the story, he parks over here and people just filled his pickup truck with beer," said owner Carl Henderson.

Earlier this week, Kelce stopped by the McDonald's in Broomall where he signed a jersey for employee and fan Danielle Bonham.

"He's humble, so humble. And after all these years, he's the same person he was when he first started -- just a little older," Bonham said. "That's how I look at it. Anyone who's come in contact with this man should be ever so lucky."

Bonham even got to snap a picture with him before he left with his breakfast.

A sixth-round draft selection in 2011, Kelce has played his entire 13-year career with the Eagles and has been one of the key leaders for a team that has made six postseason appearances and two Super Bowl trips over the past seven seasons.

