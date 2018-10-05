Jason Van Dyke trial, Laquan McDonald shooting timeline

October 20, 2014
Officer fatally shot 17-year-old boy armed with knife in Archer Heights, police say
April 13, 2015
Federal and county prosecutors confirm they are investigating the October fatal shooting by a Chicago police officer of teenager Laquan McDonald.
April 15, 2015
The Chicago City Council approves a $5 million settlement with Laquan McDonald's family.
November 18, 2015
Judge begins considering release of Laquan McDonald shooting video: The settlement with the city included an agreement that the video not be released. Freelance journalist Brandon Smith filed a lawsuit to have that video released.
November 19, 2015
Laquan McDonald police shooting video ordered to be released: A Cook County judge ruled the Chicago Police Department must release the graphic dashboard video; Anita Alvarez critics question handling of police shooting
November 20, 2015
Alvarez announces she won't block release of graphic police shooting video
November 21, 2015
Community leaders calling for calm ahead of Laquan McDonald video release
November 23, 2015
Mayor Rahm Emanuel met with community leaders ahead of the expected release of a dashcam video that shows a Chicago police officer fatally shooting 17-year-old Laquan McDonald in 2014
November 24, 2015
Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke charged with 1st degree murder in Laquan McDonald shooting
CPD dash cam video shows police shooting Laquan McDonald
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Click here to watch the full, 6-minute, unedited video as released by the Chicago Police Department.
VIDEO: Anita Alvarez describes dash cam video
More on Jason Van Dyke:
Legal case against Officer Van Dyke hinges on key factors
At least 18 complaints filed against CPD Officer Jason Van Dyke, now charged with murder
Background Check: Officer Van Dyke in trouble before
November 25, 2015
Protests, criticism continue day after Laquan McDonald video release
Journalist, activist who led effort to release Laquan McDonald video speak out: If not for the efforts of activist William Calloway and journalist Brandon Smith, video of Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke 16 firing fatal shots at Laquan McDonald might still be in the hands of investigators and attorneys, not the public.
New video shows officer's pursuit of Laquan McDonald before shooting
November 26, 2015
Laquan McDonald protesters announce plans to shut down Michigan Avenue shopping district on Black Friday
November 27, 2015
Laquan McDonald protesters march on Michigan Avenue on Black Friday
November 28, 2015
Laquan McDonald protests return to Michigan Avenue
November 29, 2015
Protest organizers vow 16 days of demonstrations for number of times teen was shot by officer
November 30, 2015
Jason Van Dyke posts bond, leaves jail
Brandon Smith talks to Windy City LIVE about Laquan McDonald video release
Chicago politicians join calls for Anita Alvarez's resignation
December 1, 2015
Photos show police at Burger King after Laquan McDonald shooting
CPD Fallout:
Garry McCarthy resigns as Chicago police superintendent: Community leaders, demonstrators react to McCarthy resignation
Mayor Emanuel creates police accountability task force
Madigan calls for U.S. Department of Justice to investigate Chicago Police Department
December 2, 2015
Former Chicago cops join calls for investigation into CPD, IPRA
December 3, 2015
Anita Alvarez comes out swinging as protesters call for her resignation
Spike Lee says Rahm Emanuel should resign amid controversy surrounding the video release of the fatal police shooting
December 4, 2015
New video of Laquan McDonald police shooting released as protesters circle City Hall 16 times
Police reports in Laquan McDonald case appear to contradict dashcam video
December 5, 2015
Protests continue after police reports appear to contradict Laquan McDonald video
December 8, 2015
IPRA asks IG to investigate other officers in Laquan McDonald case
December 9, 2015
Mayor Rahm Emanuel apologizes for Laquan McDonald shooting
December 11, 2015
Laquan McDonald family calls for Anita Alvarez to resign
December 15, 2015
Protesters interrupt hearing on Laquan McDonald case at City Hall
December 16, 2015
Officer Jason Van Dyke indicted on 6 murder counts in Laquan McDonald shooting
DOJ begins civil rights probe into Chicago Police Department
December 17, 2015
Mayor meets with DOJ; retired cops want input in CPD reform
December 18, 2015
Protests downtown after Officer Van Dyke appears in court
December 19, 2015
CPD supporters rally after weeks of anti-police protests
December 24, 2015
Laquan McDonald police radio calls released
Protesters march on Mag Mile Christmas Eve: Protesters marched on Michigan Avenue calling for Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Cook County State's Attorney Anita Alvarez to resign.
December 29, 2015
Jason Van Dyke pleads not guilty in Laquan McDonald murder
December 31, 2015
Laquan McDonald shooting emails released by city: City emails show efforts to soften reaction to Laquan McDonald video
January 5, 2016
WARNING: New dash-cam video from night of Laquan McDonald shooting
January 6, 2016
Chicago police officers disciplined over missing audio on dash-cam videos
January 11, 2016
NAACP criticizes practice of destroying police misconduct records
January 15, 2016
Nearly 2 dozen officers called to testify about McDonald shooting, documents say
January 22, 2016
Officers who witnessed Laquan McDonald shooting put on desk duty
March 23, 2016
Lawyer asks for officer charged in Laquan McDonald murder to be excused from hearings: Jason Van Dyke wanted to avoid the threats and abuse he faces every time he attends a court hearing.
March 30, 2016
Jason Van Dyke hired by police union as janitor: Police union's hiring of Jason Van Dyke as janitor sparks anger
April 12, 2016
Task force urges CPD to acknowledge racism in scathing report: Chicago Police Department plagued by racism, lack of accountability, task force says
May 5, 2016
Anita Alvarez asks for special prosecutor in Laquan McDonald murder case
May 13, 2016
Mayor Emanuel reveals plan to replace IPRA with civilian agency
June 2, 2016
Judge decides to appoint special prosecutor in Jason Van Dyke trial
June 3, 2016
IPRA releases videos of Chicago police-involved incidents: Chicago's Independent Police Review Authority released more than 300 video clips, along with audio recordings and police reports, from pending investigations of 101 police-involved incidents.
June 14, 2016
Emails show FBI warned CPD about threats to officers after release of Laquan McDonald video
July 29, 2016
Special prosecutor appointed to investigate other officers in Van Dyke case: It was announced that a special prosecutor would investigate the Chicago police officers whose accounts of Laquan McDonald's shooting by Officer Jason Van Dyke differ from what is seen on dashcam video.
August 4, 2016
Kane County State's Attorney Joseph McMahon named special prosecutor in Laquan McDonald murder case
August 18, 2016
CPD supt. seeks to fire 7 officers in Laquan McDonald shooting, spokesman says
August 30, 2016
CPD moves to fire 5 officers, including Jason Van Dyke
September 29, 2016
Lawsuit: Police pressured Laquan McDonald shooting witness
October 5, 2016
City Council passes new police accountability board ordinance: The ordinance to form a new Civilian Office of Police Accountability passed by a 38-9 City Council vote.
November 2, 2016
Judge denies request for Laquan McDonald juvenile court records
November 8, 2016
Kim Foxx wins Cook County State's Attorney race
December 28, 2016
City announces all Chicago police officers to wear body cameras by end of 2017
January 10, 2017
A Cook County judge said he will turn over to lawyers Laquan McDonad's juvenile records except those pertaining to the teen's mother and sister.
January 13, 2017
US Department of Justice report says CPD engages in pattern of using excessive force
January 19, 2017
Four Chicago police officers who were at the scene of the fatal shooting of Laquan McDonald are suspended for failing to ensure the dashboard cameras in their squad cars were operating properly.
March 8, 2017
Journalist sues city of Chicago to make Laquan McDonald report public
March 23, 2017
Van Dyke faces 16 additional charges in Laquan McDonald case
May 17, 2017
CPD unveils new 'use of force' policy
June 12, 2017
CPD board rules officers involved in Laquan McDonald shooting can go back to work
June 27, 2017
3 current or ex-Chicago PD officers indicted in relation to Laquan McDonald shooting
June 28, 2017
Judge rules Jason Van Dyke statements admissible in trial, grants immunity to 2 officers
July 10, 2017
3 Chicago officers plead not guilty in Laquan McDonald case
July 18, 2017
Judge replaced in Laquan McDonald cover-up case
August 11, 2017
Judge rules conversations between Van Dyke, FOP reps admissible in trial
September 15, 2017
New Chicago police accountability agency COPA launches
December 13, 2017
Journalist not required to reveal sources in Laquan McDonald case, judge rules
March 8, 2018
Attorneys for Jason Van Dyke ask court for change of venue as protesters demand trial date
April 12, 2018
A Chicago police officer and two former officers choose a bench trial after pleading not guilty to conspiring to cover up what happened the night Van Dyke killed a McDonald by shooting him 16 times.
April 26, 2018
Judge orders release of documents in Laquan McDonald murder case
April 28, 2018
Judge orders release of more sealed documents in Jason Van Dyke police shooting case
May 10, 2018
Dozens more sealed documents released in Van Dyke murder trial
May 23, 2018
Illinois Supreme Court orders documents in Van Dyke case be made public
July 31, 2018
Judge denies request for new judge for Van Dyke in Laquan McDonald murder trial
August 14, 2018
Laquan McDonald's mother ordered to comply with subpoena or skip Van Dyke trial
August 16, 2018
Van Dyke pre-trial continues; Laquan McDonald's mother spoke with judge behind closed doors
August 29, 2018
Van Dyke breaks silence in interview with Chicago Tribune
August 30, 2018
Prosecutor files motion to revoke Jason Van Dyke's bail in Laquan McDonald murder trial
September 1, 2018
Judge delays 2 motions ahead of Van Dyke trial
September 4, 2018
Laquan McDonald's family calls for peace
September 5, 2018
Jury selection begins in Jason Van Dyke murder trial
September 6, 2018
Judge finds CPD Officer Van Dyke violated bail conditions; increases bail by $2,000
September 10, 2018
Jury selection in Jason Van Dyke case continues
September 13, 2018:
12 jurors selected
September 17, 2018:
Change of venue motion denied; Attorneys make opening statements
September 18, 2018
Jason Van Dyke partner on night of Laquan McDonald shooting takes stand
September 19, 2018:
Day 3 testimony focuses on autopsy, injuries
September 24, 2018:
Defense begins presenting case
September 25, 2018:
Laquan McDonald's juvenile probation officer testifies.
September 26, 2018:
Truck driver who called 911 on Laquan McDonald testifies
October 2, 2018:
Officer Jason Van Dyke testifies
October 3, 2018:
Defense rests case
October 4, 2018:
Closing arguments, jury begins deliberations
October 5, 2018:
Jury reaches verdict