Music Legends Gather for Tribute Concert for Jerry Blavat at Kimmel Cultural Campus

The legendary Philadelphia DJ passed away on January 20 at age 82.

CENTER CITY (WPVI) -- Saturday night, some of the most legendary names in music will gather on stage at the Kimmel Cultural Campus' Academy of Music for a tribute to the late Jerry Blavat.

"The Geator with the Heater," Philly's iconic disc jockey, will be celebrated by some of the musical acts he's championed through the years, including Low Cut Connie.

"I'm going to be doing some Little Richard songs," says Low Cut Connie frontman Adam Weiner. "I also picked a few of Jerry's favorite records, a few of the songs that he always played on his radio show."

Weiner describes Blavat as a "spark."

"He was a champion for Philadelphia," Weiner says. "He connected people. He connected different generations, different neighborhoods, different styles of music, and he did it for 60 years. He was on the radio 60 years. There will never be another Geator. Never."

Singer Darlene Love is also part of the tribute lineup.

"Jerry was the only one that who was playing Black records," Love says. "Nobody else was playing Black records during that time, but Jerry was the only white DJ that playing black music. And he'd be dancing to it."

The Chantels will also be performing.

Lois Powell, 82, was an original member of the iconic girl group. Saturday night, she's taking her final bow in memory of Blavat.

"He was one of the first people to play our record," Powell says. "That was a wonderful thing. There's just not enough to say about him. He was just a great guy. I'm sure it will be a very happy occasion, but I think there'll be some tears shed."

"A Tribute to Jerry Blavat," is Saturday night at the Academy of Music.

The Happenings, The Intruders featuring Phil Gay, Bobby Wilson and others will also be there.

Our own Alicia Vitarelli and WMMR's Pierre Robert will emcee.

