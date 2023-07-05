Fans honor Jerry Blavat with dance party; plaque unveiled at Memories in Margate

Jerry Blavat's Memories nightclub in Margate opened its doors for one last dance to celebrate the late DJ's 83rd birthday on July 3.

MARGATE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- July 3rd would have been the late Jerry Blavat's 83rd birthday and to celebrate, the Geator with the Heater's Memories in Margate nightclub opened its doors for one last dance.

It was big party in Blavat's memory in the place where he spun the hits for decades. The legendary DJ died in January 2023.

Memories is in the process of being sold, but it was open on Monday in the Blavat's spirit and DJs who worked with the Geator were spinning tunes in his honor.

It was the kind of party the Boss with the Hot Sauce would have loved and also an emotional day for his family.

"Thank you for all of your support," said Blavat's grandson, Joseph Downey. "He meant a lot to all of us. Remember this: he was all about the fans, his friends and family and the music. We will always have that."

Memories in Margate has been closed and for sale since Blavat's death.

The family says it's close to sealing the deal with a new buyer. The goal is to find someone who will keep the club as Memories.

The city of Margate also installed a sidewalk plaque in honor of Blavat at the corner of North Madison and Amherst Avenues.

On October 21st, the Kimmel Cultural Campus will present "A Tribute to Jerry Blavat."

Darlene Love, The Chantels, Bobby Wilson and other acts close to Blavat will perform.