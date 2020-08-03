Oyster House and Salty's Seafood want to bring the best of the Shore to your door

From the popup shore-inspired Salty's Seafood & Ice Cream Shack to the Boardwalk on the Delaware River and Oyster House, there are a number of ways you can feel like you're down the Shore without the long drive and crowd.
At Oyster House, the restaurant is doing outdoor dining for the first time and 2nd-generation owner Sam Mink has created take-home clambake and lobster roll kits for those who prefer those flavors in the safety of their home.
Salty's Seafood & Ice Cream Shack | Instagram
105 S. 13th Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19107
215-922-6061
Philly River Stroll |Facebook | Instagram
Philadelphia Waterfront, from Cherry Street Pier to Spruce Street Harbor Park
215-839-8031
Oyster House | Facebook | Instagram
Take-home kits: Clambake | Lobster Roll
1516 Sansom Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19102