moving

On the Move: House left on Wildwood street as crews run out of daylight

Police said the effort was called off at sunset due to darkness.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

House on the move left on Jersey Shore street for the night

WILDWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- There's a traffic detour at the Jersey Shore and it's not weather-related.

A house was spotted sitting in the middle of the street on Wednesday.

The residence roadblock occurred on the 200 block of East Lincoln Avenue in Wildwood.

Crews were in the process of moving the house, which had been above the iconic Shamrock Beef and Ale that closed down last year.

Police said the effort was called off at sunset Wednesday due to darkness.

"After working all day to move the Shamrock building, crews have run out of daylight and were forced to leave the building in the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue overnight. They will return in the morning to hopefully get the building to its final destination," The City of Wildwood Police Department said in a Facebook post Wednesday night.



Police said the 200 block of East Lincoln Avenue remains closed to traffic.

In addition, police said, the 100 block of East Lincoln Avenue is also closed due to a wire that was lowered and cannot be replaced until the move is complete.

Police are hopeful when crews return, they will be able to move the house to its new location.

MORE TOP STORIES:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
real estatewildwoodjersey shorehomemoving
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MOVING
Troubleshooters: Tips you should know before your next move
'No more winter:' Thousands of New Yorkers have moved to Florida
How White House staff preps residence for incoming president
Students Move Domestic Violence Victims Free of Charge
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Rain To Snow This Morning
Messy morning commute expected in Philly region ahead of snow
Police, SWAT called to multiple barricade incidents in Philly
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Police: Gunman arrested after holding teen hostage during standoff
Check School Closings and Delays
Woman beaten to death with 2 pipes inside office building
Show More
Woman stuck in bathroom for days gets saved by neighbor
Health department issues new COVID-19 guidance for Philly schools
Embiid ties career high with 50 points, 76ers beat Magic
Watch NatGeo documentary 'The First Wave' free for 48 hours
Philly designer reflects on time with Andre Leon Talley
More TOP STORIES News