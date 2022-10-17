Humpback whale surprises Bucks County father and son fishing at Jersey Shore

When Zach Piller pulled out his phone to take a video of his dad's catch, the whale breached and knocked against their boat.

BELMAR, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A humpback whale surprised a father and son fishing off the Jersey Shore.

Doug and Zach Piller of Bensalem, Bucks County took off from Belmar, Monmouth County on Wednesday to fish.

Zach posted the video to Instagram, writing, "Epic whale footage. Hitting the side of our boat!"

In the video, Zach can be heard screaming at the sight of the whale.

"Oh (expletive)! I got that on video!" he said.

Zach said his father managed not to lose his fish, and "wasn't fazed at all."

The pair had spotted sharks and dolphins earlier in the day, but this was a total shock.