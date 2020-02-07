Community & Events

Weekend Happenings - February 7, 2020

By and Heather Grubola
It's opening weekend for the Philadelphia Auto Show. Find out more here.

Bodega, is the newest midtown village restaurant, that will fully immerse you in a Latin experience. Choose from an eclectic menu, colorful hand crafted cocktails, and Wednesday through Saturday nights you can get down with house music from a live DJ.

It's the final concert in the series celebrating Beethoven's 250th birthday by the Philadelphia Orchestra. Catch of the classics tonight and Saturday at the Kimmel Center. Tickets are on sale for $39.

It's Philly Theater Week. You can take part in the ten day celebration featuring over 300 events at discounted prices across the greater Philadelphia area. You can Experience Plays, musicals, improv, standup, and even comedy Cabaret acts like "Together Again for the First Time" from 1812 productions.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsweekend happenings
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News