Video shows vehicle wanted in connection with pregnant woman's murder: Police

Jessica Covington

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have released video of a vehicle wanted in connection with the murder of a pregnant woman last year.It happened on November 20, 2021, when the victim, who was seven months pregnant, was returning home from her baby shower.Sources identified the woman as Jessica Covington.Police say the woman was shot in the head and stomach outside of her home while she was unloading gifts from her vehicle on the 6100 block of Palmetto Street.Covington and her unborn child were both pronounced dead a short time later at Einstein Medical Center.On Monday, police released video of a vehicle allegedly used by the suspect during the killing."The vehicle arrived in the area of the incident approximately 10 minutes prior. And after the incident, (the vehicle) was last observed traveling southbound on Tabor Road, approaching Adams Avenue," said police.The vehicle is described as a 1999 to 2004 Cadillac Seville, light in color, with distinct black trim at the bottom of the vehicle's frame.No arrests have been made. A $50,000 reward is being offered in the case.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.