murder

Video shows vehicle wanted in connection with pregnant woman's murder: Police

Jessica Covington was killed after she returned from her own baby shower on Nov. 20, 2021.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Police release video of car wanted in pregnant woman's murder

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have released video of a vehicle wanted in connection with the murder of a pregnant woman last year.

It happened on November 20, 2021, when the victim, who was seven months pregnant, was returning home from her baby shower.

Sources identified the woman as Jessica Covington.

Police say the woman was shot in the head and stomach outside of her home while she was unloading gifts from her vehicle on the 6100 block of Palmetto Street.

SEE ALSO: Pregnant woman murdered as she returned from her baby shower; gunman sought

Jessica Covington



Covington and her unborn child were both pronounced dead a short time later at Einstein Medical Center.

On Monday, police released video of a vehicle allegedly used by the suspect during the killing.

"The vehicle arrived in the area of the incident approximately 10 minutes prior. And after the incident, (the vehicle) was last observed traveling southbound on Tabor Road, approaching Adams Avenue," said police.



The vehicle is described as a 1999 to 2004 Cadillac Seville, light in color, with distinct black trim at the bottom of the vehicle's frame.

No arrests have been made. A $50,000 reward is being offered in the case.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiamurdershooting
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MURDER
Woman found in Bucks County park may have been killed in Philly: DA
Judge agrees to delay trial for 3 former cops in Floyd death
Indiana man arrested in Young Dolph's death; 2nd man charged
Emmett Till, his mother to be awarded Congressional Gold Medal
TOP STORIES
Pilot speaks to 'GMA' about miraculous helicopter crash landing
Family speaks out after teen girl fatally shot while inside car
Mom of Jason, Travis Kelce makes it to both playoff games
Pennsauken Twp. police ID victim killed in hit-and-run
Texas synagogue standoff hits close to home for local rabbi
Funeral services held for 12 killed in Philadelphia fire
Philly holds Martin Luther King Day of Service event
Show More
Woman killed after being pushed in front of NYC subway train
Mobile vaccination unit hitting Philly streets Tuesday
Local Ulta Beauty store targeted by thieves again
Omicron surge hasn't peaked nationwide: US surgeon general
AccuWeather: Chilly wind through Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News