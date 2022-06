PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman was hospitalized Saturday after a jet ski accident along the Delaware River in Torresdale.The incident was reported just after 5:30 p.m. on the Delaware River near Linden Avenue.Officials say the 23-year-old woman was on the jet ski when she hit a metal buoy in the river.Good Samaritans rescued the woman from the water.She was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital for a broken leg and hip.No other injuries were reported.