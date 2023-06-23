Merion Golf Club PGA teaching pro playing in KPMG Women's PGA Championship

While Joanna Coe's opponents this week are practicing, she is usually teaching. Her passion is spreading the game of golf to the next generation.

ARDMORE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- At the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, almost every single golfer competes every single day

But that's not the case for Joanna Coe, who is not on the LPGA Tour. No, she's the director of instruction at Merion Golf Club.

"It's such a thrill. These are women I've played against but also looked up to. So to walk the same fairways, play practice rounds, hit balls next to them, they're inspiring," Coe says. "So it's special. I love testing myself even though sometimes it's really difficult, but it makes you stronger at the end."

While Coe's opponents this week are practicing, she is usually teaching. Her passion is spreading the game of golf to the next generation.

And the fact that she's a she, at Merion, is not lost on her.

"Less than four percent of the PGA of America are women of the 28,000 professionals, so if you do the math there's not many of us," Coe says. "We're kinda unicorns, but yeah, at a place like Merion, it's a top 10 club, it's crazy, it's unbelievable. I'm grateful to be there."

So now, as Coe tees off at her 6th major championship, the Mays Landing, NJ native will be trying to do something with even longer odds. A club professional has never won the PGA Championship.

"I just want to make sure I am representing the PGA best I can, hit a few shots, make a few putts, see what happens on Friday. I just soak it up because I never know when it will be my last major so I just soak it up and have fun here in my home state."

Coe shot a 6 over 77 for her first round on Thursday.