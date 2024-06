Building destroyed in New Castle County, Delaware golf course fire

MIDDLETOWN, Delaware (WPVI) -- A building was destroyed by fire at a golf course in New Castle County, Delaware on Wednesday.

Fire crews were called to Back Creek Golf Club in Middletown just before 1:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a building engulfed in flames with the roof collapsing.

It took over an hour to get the fire under control.

We're told it was a vacant building on the property and no injuries were reported.