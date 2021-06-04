sports flash

Joel Embiid's health at center of discussion as Sixers enter 2nd round

By
Embiid's health at center of discussion as Sixers enter 2nd round

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Sixers are set to start the second round Sunday at the Wells Fargo Center, and all eyes will be on the guy you can't miss -- unless he's missing.

Joel Embiid's uncertain status leaves the top-seeded Sixers with a lot to answer.

Will Embiid be able to start Game 1 in the series against the Atlanta Hawks?

And if he does, how effective will he be the rest of the way with that small meniscus tear?

Can the Sixers be the same team with a hobbled Embiid? Maybe.

Can they be the same team without him?

Absolutely not.

The numbers prove just how important Embiid is to this team's success.

During the regular season, the Sixers were 10-11 in games when he didn't play.

Their average points scored per game dropped from 115 to 109, and the point differential from +8 to -4; meaning all the games were close.

The guys know not having their big man would be a big problem. But they're trying to stay positive.

It's been 20 years since the Sixers were last in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Four more wins and they should get back, as long as their MVP candidate gets back, too.
