The last time the Sixers had a league MVP, they advanced to the Finals. Will history repeat itself after Joel Embiid's coronation?

Joel Embiid crowned MVP, shooting for more history in NBA Playoffs

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Joel Embiid is the NBA's MVP - a much-deserved honor.

In the past two seasons, Embiid has finished as the runner-up.

You could make the argument he should have won at least one of them, but there's no debating it this season.

Embiid received 73 of a possible 100 first-place votes.

RELATED: Meet 76ers fan behind artwork for Embiid's MVP campaign

The Sixers' center led the NBA in scoring at 33.1 points per game.

He had 13 40-point games and three 50-point contests -- all while shooting a career-best 54.8% from the floor.

He was better than Denver's Nikola Jokic and Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo.

When Embiid learned the news, he was quick to thank and include his teammates.

Humble and gracious.

He also had a message for everyone.

The big guy said he - a Cameroon native who started playing basketball at age 15 - is proof that "improbable doesn't mean impossible."

RELATED: 76ers fall to Celtics 121-87 in Game 2

What a positive message for anyone.

Embiid is the first 76er to win this award since Allen Iverson in 2001.

Ironically, that's the last time the Sixers made it to the NBA Finals - a place Embiid hopes to be, along with his MVP Trophy, in June.