Fmr. Philadelphia labor leader John Dougherty convicted in embezzlement trial

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Former Philadelphia labor leader John "Johnny Doc" Dougherty has been convicted on most charges in his embezzlement trial.

Dougherty was accused of having embezzled more than $650,000 from the electrician's union IBEW Local 98 between 2010 and 2016.

Federal prosecutors alleged that Dougherty spent the money on home renovations, meals, concerts, and groceries for himself, his family, and friends.

Dougherty, 63, has denied the allegations.

He was charged with some 90 counts that include conspiracy, embezzlement, wire and tax fraud, and falsification of union records.

Defense attorneys portrayed him as a hardworking leader trying to account for his expenses while working around the clock for union members.

In 2021, Dougherty was convicted on bribery charges in a separate trial, along with former city councilmember Bobby Henon.

