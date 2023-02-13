Actor, director Jon Favreau gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- Writer, actor and director Jon Favreau, known for his work in film and television including "Iron Man," "Chef," "The Mandalorian" and "Elf," was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday.

Favreau is currently the showrunner and executive producer of the "The Mandalorian" for Disney+.

Actor Robert Downey Jr. and Chef Roy Choi were among those on hand for the unveiling ceremony.

Favreau wrote, directed, produced and starred in the 2014 indie hit "Chef" and also starred in the 1996 cult classic "Swingers."

