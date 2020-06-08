Protest held outside Montgomery County commissioner's home after 'Black Lives Matter' comments

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6230399" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A peaceful protest was held in Montgomery County on Wednesday as calls for the resignation of Commissioner Joseph Gale grow.

Montgomery County Commissioner Joe Gale



PRESS STATEMENT: RIOTS & LOOTING IN PHILADELPHIA pic.twitter.com/zfDPBOUSA2 — Joe Gale (@JoeGalePA) June 1, 2020

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A large group of protesters gathered outside the home of Montgomery County Commissioner Joe Gale Sunday afternoon calling for his resignation.Several hundred people marched to Gale's home in Plymouth Meeting.Many were holding signs that read "Black Lives Matter" and "Joe Must Resign."Gale came under fire last week after he released a statement about last weekend's protests, calling the Black Lives Matter movement a "radical left-wing hate group."Gale has also faced censure from his fellow county commissioners and calls for him to step down.Gale has stated that he has no plans to resign.