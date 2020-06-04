Peaceful protest as calls for resignation grow for Montgomery County commissioner

Demonstrators walked through Montgomery County's streets, holding up signs and chanting, "I can't breathe," rallying in the name of George Floyd, the African American man who died after a police officer in Minneapolis pinned him down by the neck, killing him.
There was a heavy police presence walking with the protestors, and police were also stationed at the Norristown Courthouse.
Many demonstrators held up signs that read, 'Black Lives Matter.'
A recent press statement put out by minority Montgomery County Commissioner Joseph Gale, titled, "Riots and Looting in Philadelphia," mentioned Black Lives Matter.
"The perpetrators of this urban domestic terror are radical left-wing hate groups, like Black Lives Matter. The organization in particular screams racism, not to expose bigotry and injustice but to justify the lawless destruction of our cities and surrounding communities," read part of the statement.
Montgomery County Commissioner Joe Gale— Joe Gale (@JoeGalePA) June 1, 2020
PRESS STATEMENT: RIOTS & LOOTING IN PHILADELPHIA pic.twitter.com/zfDPBOUSA2
"I stand by my statement," said Gale.
Gale said Wednesday's protest was done right because it was peaceful.
"I want what's best for our community, I don't want to see people hurt no matter what their race," said Gale.
Demonstrators said they intended the march to be peaceful.
"We are out here together, with nothing but love," said Moyo Wills, from Norristown, adding, "we don't fight with hate, we're out here peaceful, together in unity."
There's now a Change.org petition calling for Gale to resign.
"With our Montgomery County commissioner's recent statement, we are here basically to press pressure on him to change his mind," said Jordyn Skidvs, from King of Prussia.
"We must have law and order, and today was an example of that," said Gale.
Gale said he has no plans to resign.