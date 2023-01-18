Gov. Shapiro signs first executive order, opens thousands of jobs to people without 4-year degree

Effective immediately, 92% of all state government jobs no longer require a four-year college degree.

Gov. Shapiro's executive order emphasizes skill and experience in lieu of a college degree.

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro signed his first executive order on Wednesday.

On his first full day in office, Shapiro created thousands of job opportunities, regardless of education.

Effective immediately, 92% of all state government jobs no longer require a four-year college degree. This impacts about 65,000 positions.

Shapiro also ordered a review of the remaining of state government jobs that currently require a four-year degree, many of which are required statutorily required

As part of the order, his administration launched a new website where applicants can easily search among the thousands of open positions that don't require a four-year degree.

Shapiro's executive order emphasizes skill and experience in lieu of a college degree.

"I want to make it clear to all Pennsylvanians, whether they went to college or they gained experience through work, job training, or an apprenticeship program: we value your skills and talents, and we want you to apply for a job with the Commonwealth," he said.