Philly gunman gets 14 years in prison after U.S. Attorney Bill McSwain steps in

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- U.S. Attorney William M. McSwain has effectively superseded Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner by sentencing 31-year-old Jovaun Patterson to 171 months behind bars on Thursday.Patterson was caught on tape shooting a man with an AK-47 back in May 2018.McSwain says if it weren't for him, Patterson might be walking free soon because of a plea deal cut by Krasner."Local authorities had literally bent over backwards to literally give him a break," said McSwain.In the video, you see Patterson approach the victim, Mike Poeng, as he's washing his car.Poeng, who owned a corner store at 54th and Walnut streets, fights back and is shot.As a result of the shooting, Poeng is confined to a wheelchair.Kranser's office negotiated a 3 to 10-year stay in state prison with Patterson. It's a decision his office has stood by.But McSwain says he had to step in."We must do something about it. At the U.S. Attorney's Office, we have and are unlike the district attorney's office," McSwain said.But he says this case represents a culture of increasing rampant gun violence in Philadelphia, and city leaders won't do what's necessary to stop it."Last weekend alone 25 people in the city were shot. This slaughter in our streets has largely been met with indifference," said McSwain.But the city strongly disagrees.