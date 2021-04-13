Christine Engelhardt death: Judge denies defense motion in spring break rape, drugging case

Authorities say the victim, 24-year-old Christine Engelhardt, of Newtown, Bucks County, was found dead inside the Albion Hotel in Miami on March 18.
Evoire Collier, 21, and Dorian Taylor, 24, are accused of drugging and raping the woman. They remain behind bars on charges of sexual battery, burglary and credit card fraud.
On Monday, Collier's lawyers pushed to have certain pieces of evidence, such as surveillance footage from inside the hotel, a recorded conversation, and possible confessions and admissions Collier made to detectives, out of public view, WPLG reports.
His lawyers argued they don't want their client tried in the court of public opinion.
The judge on Wednesday ultimately denied the defense's motion. The judge is, however, allowing the defense to file a motion to stay his decision, giving the defense time to have an appeals court review the matter and to keep that discovery from being released, for now. A hearing on the matter will be held Tuesday afternoon.
Englehardt was a Richboro native and graduate of Council Rock High School North. She worked as a manager at Jules Pizza.
Investigators believe Englehardt made contact with the suspects in a restaurant. One investigator said that a court surveillance video shows the suspects holding the victim up and that the video made it clear she was unable to consent.
"This is the last person I would ever think this would happen to. It just breaks your heart when you know she was a genuinely good person who would do anything for anybody. To think she went through what she went through, it's sickening; it's sick," said Samantha DiFrancesco, a close friend of Englehardt's.
The medical examiner has not determined the victim's cause of death.