New pop-up June Bug BBQ gets Eagles fans fed and fired up for game days

The new BBQ spot at Live! Casino in South Philly will be getting Eagles fans fed and fired up for every home game this season.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Strother Enterprises is one of the region's largest Black owned, veteran owned, family owned hospitality companies.

The company began as a popular soul food caterer, but can now can add BBQ pop up to its repertoire.

For the last 48 hours, the culinary team has been smoking pulled pork, chicken and brisket to bring their newest brand, June Bug BBQ to the 10th Street Market Food Hall inside Live! Casino and Hotel in South Philadelphia - just in time for the Eagles Home opener on Thursday.

The group says they will be getting Eagles fans fed and fired up not just for the home opener, but for every home game this season.

"We feel like for the Eagles home opener, there's nothing like going to a football game and eating good food, but especially BBQ," says Robert Strother, head of Marketing for Strother Enterprises.

Along with the smoked meat, on the menu are collard greens, mac and cheese and a loaded mac and cheese cups topped with smoked meats and bread crumbs.

"You can get a 12 ounce mac and cheese with pulled pork on top," said Strother. "So it's a one-stop-shop on your way down. We definitely want to give people a different vibe and taste before they head to the game."

Strother says opening June Bug BBQ for every home game this season, especially as a minority owned business, is a little daunting.

"But we're up for the challenge," he added.