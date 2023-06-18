Juneteenth events kick off across the Delaware Valley

The Camden Juneteenth Weekend Celebration was a big hit, with crowds of people coming out to celebrate.

"We've come so far and it is such an honor and a privilege to be a part of such a historic moment," said one woman.

Many similar festivities took place all across the Delaware Valley on Saturday too.

"I am here to celebrate Juneteenth," said Joccola Thomas, the owner of Kreamies Bakery and Delectable Delights.

There was a big crowd drawn to the Wiggins Waterfront Park in Camden in honor of Juneteenth. Action News found lots of vendors set up for the special weekend.

"We've come so far and it is such an honor and a privilege to be a part of such a historic moment as a minority, woman-owned business," said Thomas.

But it wasn't just in Camden where events took place over the weekend. At the Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church, an outdoor wellness event took place where health screenings were held.

In Media, Delaware County, the NAACP Media Youth Council sponsored the 2nd annual Juneteenth Freedom Day Celebration at Heritage Park.

In Wilmington, Delaware, the Delaware Juneteenth Association held a series of historical events that educate the community and commemorate the end of slavery.

The Juneteenth Freedom Festival and Parade also kicked off at Rodney Square.

In Ocean City, New Jersey, on Haven Avenue, the Juneteenth event included live music, comedy, vendors, bounce houses, food trucks, and more.

"The turnout's been really well," said Lorraine Johnson of Camden, New Jersey.

Back in Camden, event attendees said they also took the time to educate others.

"I decided I'd come out and give people a chance to look at African American art from different African American artists, about why they paint what they paint and why they do what they do," said Johnson.