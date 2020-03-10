movie news

New 'Jungle Cruise' trailer follows The Rock, Emily Blunt on epic journey

"Know this about the jungle: Everything that you see wants to kill you...and can," warns Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's character in the new trailer for "Jungle Cruise" released Tuesday.

The adventure film, based on the popular Disney theme park attractions, follows riverboat captain Frank (Johnson) and scientist Lily Houghton (Emily Blunt) on an epic adventure through the jungle as they hunt for a tree that is rumored to heal all but could "awaken a great evil" if it falls into the wrong hands.

Blunt said in an interview last year that her favorite moment making the film came during a comedic bit with Johnson while escaping a tribe in the jungle.

"The dialogue that happens and the comedy that happened in that - we could not make it through a take without laughing. So I have such a fond memory of it. It was like agony to try and get through the scene," Blunt said.

Johnson added: "It gave me so much joy to make her laugh so hard that the takes were ruined."

Edgar Ramirez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons and Paul Giamatti also appear in the film, which is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra.

"Jungle Cruise" hits theaters in the United States on July 24.

