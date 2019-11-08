Bucks County murders: Jurors hear police interrogation tape in Sean Kratz trial

DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- It's day three for the trial of Sean Kratz in Doylestown and once again the courtroom is packed.

Kratz is accused of being an accomplice to his cousin, Cosmo DiNardo, in the brutal killings of three men in Bucks County in 2017.

Today prosecutors played hours of video of his interrogation with police days after the murder.



On the tape, Kratz paints his cousin as a "psychopath" and calls him a "monster."

Kratz's mom was allowed in the interrogation room where she urged him to be truthful and told him this was not about protecting his cousin, but about him protecting himself and telling the truth.



Kratz could face the death a penalty if convicted. Both he and DiNardo are expected to testify during the trial.



DiNardo took a plea deal last year for the murders of Dean Finocchiaro, Thomas Meo, Mark Sturgis and Jimi Taro Patrick. Kratz is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Finocchiaro, Meo and Sturgis.

