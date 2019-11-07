Sean Kratz trial: Cell phone records and surveillance video shown in court

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2210326" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> VIDEO: Cosmo DiNardo arrives at Bucks County prison. See raw video from Chopper 6 on July 12, 2017.

DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- About a half dozen people took the stand on day two of Sean Kratz's murder trial.Bucks County Detective David Hanks was on the stand for several hours testifying about cell phone records, detailing the locations of Sean Kratz and his cousin Cosmo DiNardo along with the victims the night of the killings in 2017.This trial began Wednesday with opening statements. Kratz is on trial for helping DiNardo kill three of the four victims found on a farm in Solebury Township.Detective Hanks testified using these cell phone records he was able to trace the suspects from the time that DiNardo picked up Kratz to when they picked up one of the victims, and then met the other two in the area of Peddler's Village on July 7.The records place all of the phones in the vicinity of the Solebury farm property late Friday night, where authorities discovered the bodies days later.Hanks also testified the records showed that Kratz stayed at DiNardo's house on Friday night.Also on Thursday, surveillance video shown in court from July 5, 2017 from Dick's Sporting Goods at Philadelphia Mills showing Kratz with DiNardo as he was buying ammunition.Authorities say this was two days before the killings.DiNardo is already serving a life sentence after pleading guilty. He is expected to take the stand to testify against his cousin.Kratz's attorney has said that Kratz was following DiNardo's orders.The trial is expected to continue into next week.