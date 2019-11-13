trial

Bucks County murders: Jury deliberations to continue Thursday in Sean Kratz trial

DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The jury will continue deliberations on Thursday in the 2017 killings of four men in Bucks County.

Sean Kratz is charged with killing three of the men with his cousin, Cosmo DiNardo, and burying their bodies in a Bucks County farm in July 2017.

After a few hours of deliberating on Wednesday, the jury returned to the courtroom to ask the judge a few questions about the murder counts and if they could watch Kratz's confession video again.

Just before 5 p.m. the jury also asked about the definition of "abuse of a corpse" and "conspiracy."







Kratz, 22, of Philadelphia is charged with homicide, conspiracy, abuse of a corpse and other crimes in the deaths of Dean Finocchiaro, 19, of Middletown Township, Tom Meo, 21, of Plumstead Township, and Mark Sturgis, 22, of Pennsburg.

Timeline in disappearance of 4 young men in Pennsylvania
EMBED More News Videos

The disappearance of four local men has been at the center of a massive search in Bucks County.



DiNardo already plead guilty to killing the men with Kratz and shooting 19-year-old Jimi Patrick of Newtown Township.

Prosecutors allege Kratz shot Finocchairo in a barn and helped DiNardo murder the other two.

Last week, jurors heard taped confessions played in court of Kratz admitting to shooting Finocchiaro. The confession was recorded during a plea agreement Kratz initially agreed to last year but then rejected.



Kratz's attorney claims his client has a low IQ and was just too terrified to do anything that would have stopped DiNardo.

Kratz could face the death a penalty if convicted.

Victims' families react Cosmo DiNardo's plea, Sean Kratz's rejection of plea deal

EMBED More News Videos

Kratz rejects plea deal in Bucks murders; DiNardo pleads guilty.



Timeline in disappearance of 4 young men in Pennsylvania
EMBED More News Videos

The disappearance of four local men has been at the center of a massive search in Bucks County.



VIDEO: Cosmo DiNardo arrives at Bucks Co. prison
EMBED More News Videos

VIDEO: Cosmo DiNardo arrives at Bucks County prison. See raw video from Chopper 6 on July 12, 2017.

