EMBED >More News Videos Decision for suspect in Philly cop shooting: plea deal or new trial. Katherine Scott reports during Action News at 4pm on December 10, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Jury selection begins Monday in the retrial of Eric Torres who was convicted in connection with the shooting of a Philadelphia police officer in 2013.Prosecutors say Torres shot Officer Edward Davies during a struggle inside a grocery store in Feltonville. Torres was convicted , but last year, the state supreme court vacated his sentence and ordered a new trial.The court agreed that police never had probable cause to search his home. Torres then rejected a plea deal by the district attorney's office.Officer Davies was in a coma for weeks, and still suffers nerve damage from the shooting.