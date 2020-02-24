Jussie Smollett, former 'Empire' actor, in court Wednesday on new charges in connection with alleged attack

CHICAGO -- Actor Jussie Smollett is expected in a Chicago courtroom Monday to face new charges for allegedly lying about an attack in the city last year.

Smollett is expected to plead not guilty to six counts of felony disorderly conduct stemming from the January 2019 incident.

WATCH: Timeline of Events in Jussie Smollett case
EMBED More News Videos

"Empire" actor and R&B singer Jussie Smollett told Chicago police in January that two men physically attacked him and yelled racial and homophobic slurs. There have been dozens of twists and turns since then.



The "Empire" actor told police he was targeted in a racist and homophobic attack. After an investigation, police determined Smollett staged the attack and hired two brothers to help pull it off.

Police said Smollett staged the attack on himself because he was unhappy with his "Empire" salary.

WATCH: Video shows Jussie Smollett with rope around his neck
EMBED More News Videos

Chicago police have released nearly 70 hours of video in the Jussie Smollett case.



Last year, Smollett pleaded not guilty to 16 counts of felony disorderly conduct and weeks later, Cook County States Attorney Kim Foxx's office dismissed the case.

Special Prosecutor Dan Web was then appointed in August to look into the case, and the way it was handled by Foxx. A grand jury recently returned a new six-count indictment

Smollett is expected to be arraigned Monday morning on the new charges and is scheduled to go before a judge at 9 a.m.

In addition to the indictment, the city of Chicago has filed a lawsuit against Smollett to recoup $130,000 spent on the investigation. Smollett has filed a counterclaim that accused the city and CPD of ignoring key evidence that proved Jussie Smollett's claim of an attack.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE
Kim Foxx says Jussie Smollett case shouldn't define her record as Cook County State's Attorney
Jussie Smollett update: Kim Foxx backs away from political accusations against special prosecutor after 'Empire' actor re-indicted
Jussie Smollett, former 'Empire' actor, indicted again in connection with alleged Chicago attack

City seeks to have Smollett counterclaim dismissed
Jussie Smollett files counterclaim against city saying prosecution was 'malicious'
Jussie Smollett case: Judge denies motion to dismiss Chicago lawsuit against 'Empire' actor
Judge in Smollett case rules to keep Dan Webb as special prosecutor after concerns of possible conflict of interest
Jussie Smollett case: Documents show special prosecutor Dan Webb made donation to Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx
Jussie Smollett case: Documents show special prosecutor Dan Webb made donation to Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx
Jussie Smollett case: PR firm says 'every iota' of 'Empire' actor's claim true; police differ
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
illinoiscelebrity arrestcelebrity crimeactorattackcook county state's attorneyfalse reportchicago police department
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Home invasion, fire in Collingswood, New Jersey
How to watch the memorial service for Kobe Bryant on Monday
Woman killed, man wounded in Maple Shade shooting identified
Vehicle crashes into Planet Fitness in South Philadelphia
Shots fired on Roosevelt Expressway
AccuWeather: Increasing Clouds Today, Rain Overnight
Market-Frankford Line service changes begin Monday
Show More
Community comes together to remember child who died from the flu
Raging fire engulfs 2 homes in South Coatesville, Pa.
The Phanatic has gotten a makeover! See his new look
Clara Barton Elementary School to reopen Monday after asbestos cleanup
THON raises more than $11M for pediatric cancer research
More TOP STORIES News