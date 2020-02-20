Juvenile could face charges for throwing rocks at cars in Burlington County

MEDFORD LAKES, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A juvenile could soon be charged after police say he is responsible for throwing rocks at multiple vehicles in two Burlington County, New Jersey municipalities.Macy Kemble says she now takes a different route to her Medford Lakes home after someone threw a rock through her passenger window on Tuckerton Road."All of a sudden my window shattered all over me. I initially thought an animal came through because I didn't see anything. It was just glass everywhere," said Kemble.When she got home, a rock was discovered in her backseat."It came through the window with enough force it hit my arm and bounced in the backseat," she said.Kemble says she posted photos of her shattered car window and the rock on Facebook to warn others to stay alert.Police say she isn't the only victim. On February 4 on the same road in Medford Township, a family of four was startled - but not hurt - when something shattered one of their windows."When the window was struck it caused the backseat passenger to scream," said Lt. Arthur Waterman of Medford Township Police.Diane DiPietro believes someone threw a rock at her vehicle on the same stretch of Tuckerton Road over the weekend. She says just before it happened, she slowed down because a log was in the middle of the road."I think they were throwing stuff out into the road. For sure. And that'll make people slow down and then they have a better shot at hitting their vehicle. That's what I think," said DiPietro.Her window didn't break, but she hopes the incidents stop soon."Sometimes what we think is a prank isn't really a prank. It has serious ramifications," she said.During a check of the area, police said a group of juveniles were found and through an investigation, police determined one of them had thrown the rock.That juvenile was turned over to his parents.Police say he could soon face charges, pending an investigation.