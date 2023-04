Philadelphia-based Kaba Baby spotlights people of color with baby clothing line

Its focus is on sustainability, keeping baby basics eco-friendly while celebrating diversity.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One baby's clothing company is designing its onesies and rompers with a message.

Philadelphia-based Kaba Baby is spotlighting unsung heroes of color with its lines of baby clothes.

The two best friends behind the initiative spoke with 6abc's Christie Ileto to share more of their rising vision.