Irish retailer Primark ready for grand opening at Fashion District Philadelphia in Center City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Calling all shoppers. An Irish retailer that is an international hit is now coming to Philadelphia.
Primark will officially open its doors Fridayin the Fashion District Philadelphia on Market Street in Center City.
Good deals are part of Primark's whole mission: fashion, beauty and home goods at low prices.
This will be their third store in Pennsylvania and it's a massive store occupying more than 34,000 square feet.
For the grand opening on Friday, a DJ will be on hand. There will also be giveaways, a photo booth, personalized pedicab rides and more - all to celebrate a new addition to the city.
"This is such an iconic city and an iconic location based here in the heart of Philly," said Andy Stewart, the President of Primark U.S. "We couldn't wait to come. This deal has been a long time coming. We just can't wait to get open."
Primark started in Dublin in 1969 and came to the United States in 2015.
Other stores in the area include the King of Prussia Mall, Willow Grove Mall and Quaker Bridge Mall.
The newest location at 11th and Market isn't just bringing good deals to shoppers, it's also bringing jobs to the city.
"We are very proud to say we have 350 colleagues starting with us on Thursday," said Stewart. "They're so excited. For 40 of them, this is their very first job."
Philadelphia artists helped design the two-story space to give it local flair.
Primark officially opens at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 16th at Fashion District Philadelphia.
