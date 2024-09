Tamala Edwards interviews award-winning journalist, author Kara Swisher on her new book

Tamala Edwards interviews award-winning journalist, author Kara Swisher on her new book

Tamala Edwards interviews award-winning journalist, author Kara Swisher on her new book

Tamala Edwards interviews award-winning journalist, author Kara Swisher on her new book

Tamala Edwards interviews award-winning journalist, author Kara Swisher on her new book

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In honor of Women's History Month, the Free Library of Philadelphia is shining a spotlight on female authors.

Action News Anchor Tamala Edwards interviewed award-winning journalist Kara Swisher in Center City on Tuesday night.

They discussed her new book titled 'Burn Book: A Tech Love Story.'

It tells a scathing but balanced account of the tech industry and its founders.

Watch the video above for more on Swisher's impactful interview.