Teen driving stolen car crashes into home in Levittown, Bucks County, police say

LEVITTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- Police say a teenager who was driving a stolen vehicle crashed into a Bucks County home.

It happened around 12 a.m. Tuesday on the 400 block of Stonybrook Drive in the Levittown section of Bristol Township.

Investigators say it began with a 911 call around midnight in which the caller said there were several teenage males entering vehicles.

When officers arrived, police say one of the teens fled in a stolen vehicle, but then crashed into the home.

There was 'catastrophic' damage to the home, police said, but fortunately, it was unoccupied at the time.

Video from Chopper 6 showed a hole punched into the front of the home with debris scattered in the yard.

The teen suspect was not injured. He was taken into custody without incident.