24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Teen driving stolen car crashes into home in Levittown, Bucks County, police say

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Tuesday, May 6, 2025 6:38PM
6abc Philadelphia 24/7 Live Stream
Watch the 6abc Philadelphia 24/7 stream featuring Action News, AccuWeather and Entertainment

LEVITTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- Police say a teenager who was driving a stolen vehicle crashed into a Bucks County home.

It happened around 12 a.m. Tuesday on the 400 block of Stonybrook Drive in the Levittown section of Bristol Township.

Investigators say it began with a 911 call around midnight in which the caller said there were several teenage males entering vehicles.

When officers arrived, police say one of the teens fled in a stolen vehicle, but then crashed into the home.

There was 'catastrophic' damage to the home, police said, but fortunately, it was unoccupied at the time.

Video from Chopper 6 showed a hole punched into the front of the home with debris scattered in the yard.

The teen suspect was not injured. He was taken into custody without incident.

Copyright © 2025 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW