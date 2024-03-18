Kay Kay's fires up the baking scene with sizzling sweets and savory sandwiches

A recent viral video of Kay Kay's cake burn sent the shop to new heights of notoriety.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- South Philly native Kaylyn Kahana's corner bake shop in the neighborhood where she grew up is a family affair and all-women staffed.

Kay Kay's has been open for seven years, but a recent viral video sent the shop to new heights of notoriety.

Kaylyn's 'burn-away cake' shows how lighting the top layer on fire with a lighter unveils a message on the cake.

The viral burn revealed a shirtless Jason Kelce, with the phrase, "There's only one Kelce I'll be watching the Super Bowl for."

She posted it on TikTok and it was an instant hit.

Kaylyn's bakery has always specialized in artfully decorated custom cakes, cookies, and pastries.

During the pandemic, she decided to expand the menu and started delivering breakfast and lunch items to local residents who were working from home.

The sandwiches and savory items were so popular, they were added to the menu permanently, and still includes one of their most popular items - the chicken cutlet sandwich with roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella, and pesto.

Alicia Vitarelli and Kay Kay's owner-baker Kaylyn Kahana watch a 'burn-away cake' reveal a message below the flames.

Kay Kay's | Facebook | Instagram

1850 W. Ritner Street, Philadelphia, PA 19145

267-319-1034

hours: Tuesday-Sunday, 8:30am - 3:00pm (closed Mondays)