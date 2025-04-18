911 call reveals arson suspect's confession to firebombing Gov. Shapiro's residence

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania State Police released the 911 call allegedly placed by an arson suspect accused of torching Governor Josh Shapiro's mansion last weekend.

The suspect in the attack -- 38-year-old Cody Balmer -- turned himself in and allegedly told police he would have attacked Shapiro with a hammer if he happened upon the governor inside the residence, according to court documents.

In the rambling message obtained by Action News on Friday, Balmer takes full responsibility for his alleged actions and tells the 911 dispatcher that he was justified in what he did.

Cody Balmer

"I wish no harm on to anyone. But that man, that man, he is doing serious, serious harm," he can be heard saying after Sunday night's firebombing.

"Our people have been put through too much by that monster. All he has is a banquet hall to clean up," Balmer allegedly stated.

Video inside that banquet hall is where investigators believe Balmer broke a window and threw the Molotov cocktails into the dining room.

Shapiro says authorities believe Balmer set off a security sensor when he scaled the fence and then waited some time before walking up the path to the property.

The governor and his wife, Lori, got emotional as they recalled the Passover dinner they hosted just hours before the attack.

"Just hours before Lori and I were seated here, three of our four kids were here," Shapiro said in an exclusive interview with Good Morning America.

1 of 18 Pictured: Damage at the Pennsylvania governor's mansion after an act of arson on Sunday, April 13, 2025. State of Pennsylvania's Commonwealth Media Services

When pressed about whether this was a hate crime, Shapiro added that it is a question for the prosecutors to determine.

Balmer calmly continues on with his alleged confession to the 911 operator, saying, "You all know where to find me. I'm not hiding, and I will confess to everything that I've done."

READ MORE: Bail denied for suspect in arson at Pennsylvania Governor Shapiro's residence

He then hangs up before 911 operators can respond.

Balmer faces eight criminal charges, including attempted murder, terrorism and aggravated arson. So far, prosecutors have not invoked a hate crime law, which in Pennsylvania is known as ethnic intimidation.

Balmer -- a mechanic who had previously expressed disdain for Democrats on social media -- was denied bail at his arraignment on Monday.

During the hearing, his attorney said Balmer is indigent and asked for a "reasonable monetary bail," but the judge denied it, saying that while he appreciated that Balmer turned himself in, there were no conditions that could keep him from being a danger to the community.