FSU student from South Jersey speaks out about deadly shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WPVI) -- A Florida State University student with ties to South Jersey is speaking out after the deadly shooting on campus this week.

Jayson Jenkins, a junior sports management major, recently transferred to FSU to play football. He lives off campus but says he had been in the vicinity of the shooting just a short time before it happened.

"That was my first time actually being at the student union and seeing just how vibrant the campus is. It just seemed like a very nice day, very nice atmosphere. That came as a real shock to me because it was such a beautiful day. You never really expect that type of stuff so close to home," Jenkins said.

Jenkins described the mood on campus Friday as "quiet."

On Thursday, he says he was inundated with calls and messages from family and friends back home in Bordentown, Burlington County.

"It definitely was a lot of people reaching out trying to make sure ... I'm glad that I have a great support group behind me," Jenkins said.

Two people were killed in the shooting, and six were injured. Jenkins said he didn't know the victims, but we're now learning more about them.

Police said Robert Morales, a university employee, was killed, as was 45-year-old Tiru Chabba of Greenville, South Carolina. Chabba was an executive with Philadelphia-based Aramark Food Services.

In a statement Friday, a company spokesperson said, "We are heartbroken to confirm that an Aramark employee was among those killed at FSU yesterday in that senseless act of violence. We are absolutely shaken by the news and our deepest sympathies are with the family and our entire Aramark community. "

The Chabba family's lawyer, Bakari Sellers, also released a statement:

"Tiru Chabba's family is going through the unimaginable now. Instead of hiding Easter eggs and visiting with friends and family, they're living a nightmare where this loving father and devoted husband was stolen from them in an act of senseless and preventable violence. We ask you to keep his family in your thoughts and prayers as we fight to ensure they see justice that honors the memories of Mr. Chabba and all the victims of Thursday's shooting."

Hundreds gathered for a vigil Friday evening on the Tallahassee campus, which Jenkins said he planned to attend.

"The saying here at Florida State is unconquered, just knowing that history of the Seminole Tribe, they have that fighting spirit, and I believe in times like this we need to fully embrace that and embrace each other," Jenkins said.

Police say the suspected shooter remains in the hospital and is still not talking. We're told he could possibly face first-degree murder and many other charges.