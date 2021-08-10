Suspect jumps into vehicle, shoots man in eye on Kelly Drive: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting on Kelly Drive in the city's Fairmount section.The shooting happened around 2:33 a.m. Tuesday near Brewery Hill Drive.A 20-year-old man told police someone jumped into his vehicle and shot him in the eye.The vehicle, a black Mustang, was discovered with bullet holes in the driver and passenger sides.The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital in critical but stable condition.It is not clear at this time if this was intentional or a random act of violence.Police are searching for the shooter.