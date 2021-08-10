shooting

Suspect jumps into vehicle, shoots man in eye on Kelly Drive: Police

Police located the vehicle, a black Mustang, with bullet holes.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Man shot in eye by suspect who entered car: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting on Kelly Drive in the city's Fairmount section.

The shooting happened around 2:33 a.m. Tuesday near Brewery Hill Drive.


A 20-year-old man told police someone jumped into his vehicle and shot him in the eye.

The vehicle, a black Mustang, was discovered with bullet holes in the driver and passenger sides.

The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital in critical but stable condition.

It is not clear at this time if this was intentional or a random act of violence.

Police are searching for the shooter.

MORE TOP STORIES









Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiakelly driveshooting
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
Philadelphia charter school hit by gunfire; suspect sought
Bodycam video captures deadly officer-involved shooting in NJ
15-year-old shot in chest near Philadelphia high school: Police
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
4-vehicle crash closes I-76; I-95 reopens after milk truck collision
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Show More
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Tracking Weekend Showers
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
Road closures, new route and more for Broad Street Run
More TOP STORIES News