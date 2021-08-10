Shooting victim found in home near Darby church, police identify suspect

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10941062" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> County property records show the building where the shooting took place belongs to Mount Zion AME Church.

DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Darby Borough, Delaware County, have identified a suspect in a fatal shooting inside a home owned by a church.Investigators have a warrant out for the arrest of Rasheed Robinson from Lansdowne, Delaware County.Police believe Robinson shot the 25-year-old victim shot nine times after an argument.Authorities were called Sunday around 4:30 p.m. to the 1000 block of Center Street.A man was found shot to death inside the home. His identity has not been released.The Action Cam was there as investigators worked the scene. At one point, the Delaware County Medical Examiner arrived to remove the body from the home.The home is owned by the Mount Zion AME Church, which sits next to it.But both police and church officials say that while the house is church property, it's used as a rental home and not associated with church business.Darby Borough Police Chief Joseph Gabe said his office is working with the Delaware County District Attorney's Office as well as other agencies in the search for Robinson.A church official called it a tragedy and added the victim was not a member of the church.If you have any information about Robinson's whereabouts, you are asked to contact police.