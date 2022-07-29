Elementary school bus aide accused of having sexual contact with students

UPPER DUBLIN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- An Upper Dublin school bus aide is facing charges after he allegedly had sexual contact with several elementary students.

Kenneth Cannon, 71, of Willow Grove, was arrested and appeared before a judge Wednesday on charges of indecent assault, sexual contact with a student at school, endangering welfare of children and other related offenses.

According to the Upper Dublin School District, Cannon assists in transporting students to and from Thomas Fitzwater and Jarrettown Elementary Schools.

Cannon allegedly invited girls ages 6-12 to sit on his lap during bus rides. The alleged incidents took place between February and May of 2022, the district said.

Kenneth Cannon

During one instance, a victim told police that Cannon rubbed her shoulders and thighs after being invited on his lap.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, the victim described Cannon's contact as "unwanted" and "terrible" and stated she was advised by Cannon "not to tell anyone."

Cannon is also accused of touching a 7-year-old student while on the bus.

The Upper Dublin School District says they were notified about the allegations on May 26, 2022, and Cannon and the bus driver were placed on administrative leave.

Cannon's preliminary hearing is set for August 12.

If you have any information on this case you are asked to call Upper Dublin Police Department at (215) 646-2100 or dial 911.

The Upper Dublin School District released this statement on Cannon's arrest:

"On May 26, 2022, the District learned of allegations made against Kenneth Cannon, one of our aides who assist in transporting students to and from Thomas Fitzwater and Jarrettown Elementary Schools. On that date, he and the bus driver were placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of a police investigation. Due to their leaves, these employees had no further contact with our students.

Since May, the District has been cooperating with local authorities regarding this ongoing police matter. Today we were informed by the Upper Dublin Police Department that Kenneth Cannon was arrested and charged with serious offenses, including inappropriate contact with two students and corruption of minors stemming from alleged incidents occurring between February and May 2022. This remains a personnel and police matter; therefore, we are unable to make any additional comments at this time. The safety of our students is always our top priority. The District will not tolerate conduct that adversely affects our ability to provide students with safe, secure environments. The District will continue to cooperate fully with authorities as this situation develops.

This matter remains an active investigation. If you believe you have any information about this matter, please contact the Upper Dublin Police Department at (215) 646-2100 or dial 911."