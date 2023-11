PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A shooting inside a home in Philadelphia's Kensington section left a mother and daughter injured Tuesday.

Police say a man knocked on their door along the 2600 block of Salmon Street at 5 p.m. He then forced his way inside, where there was a struggle.

Four shots were fired and both women suffered graze wounds.

Detectives say the gunman fled the scene on a bicycle.

There has been no word on a motive.

