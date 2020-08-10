19-year-old shot in the city's Kensington section: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating another shooting Sunday. This time in the city's Kensington section.The shooting happened just after 8 p.m. near the intersection of East Lippincott and Jasper Streets.Police say several shell casings were found along the roadway hitting a 19-year-old man in the arm.The victim whose identity remains unknown is currently stable at Temple University Hospital.No weapon has been recovered. No arrest has been made at this time.