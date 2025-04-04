Pretzel Factory worker recalls confrontation with armed robber: 'Grabbed me by my shirt'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for the suspect who robbed a Pretzel Factory worker last month.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. on March 30 at the Philadelphia Pretzel Factory located on the 5600 block of North Broad Street.

Police say the suspect entered the store and attempted to buy pretzels. He then suddenly pulled out a box cutter and grabbed the worker and demanded money from the register, police said.

PICTURED: Police are searching for this man in connection with the armed robbery at the Philadelphia Pretzel Factory on March 30, 2025.

"He just grabbed me by my shirt and had the box cutter in the other hand," the victim recalled in an interview with Action News. "In my mind, I'm saying, 'Don't hurt me, don't kill me.' And I'm thinking, 'Is this how it ends?' Out loud I'm saying, 'Take it, take it."

The suspect took off on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

The victim said she had no reason to suspect anything out of the ordinary just before this happened.

She said she was caught off guard, but wants to share a message to others: "As simplistic as this might sound, just be mindful of everything."

The victim is off work and plans to seek therapy to cope.

Anyone who may recognize the suspect is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

