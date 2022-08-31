2 men found shot in the head inside home in the Kensington section of Philadelphia

Police say the victims are in their late teens or early 20s.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two men were found shot inside a home in the Kensington section of Philadelphia on Wednesday morning.

It happened inside a house on the 1800 block of East Clementine Street just before 4 am.

Police say two men were shot in the head inside a second-floor bedroom.

They say the victims are in their late teens or early 20s and did not have identification on them.

Both victims were taken to Temple University Hospital.

Investigators don't know the motive but tell us the location is a known drug house.