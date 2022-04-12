philadelphia city council

Closing arguments set to begin in trial of Philadelphia councilman, wife

Kenyatta Johnson and Dawn Chavous each face up to 40 years in prison if convicted.
By
Closing arguments set to begin in trial of councilman, wife

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Closing arguments are scheduled to begin Tuesday in the bribery trial of Philadelphia City Councilman Kenyatta Johnson and his wife Dawn Chavous.

The defense rested its case in the trial on Monday.

Charges were announced against the couple back in 2020, alleging a wide-ranging racketeering conspiracy and related crimes, including bribery, honest services fraud, multiple counts of wire fraud and tax offenses.

Federal prosecutors said the couple was offered $66,000 in bribes disguised as consulting work for Chavous.

Officials announced federal corruption charges against Philadelphia Councilman Kenyatta Johnson, but Johnson says he is innocent.



Also named in a 22-count indictment were Universal Community Homes chief executive officer and board president Abdur Rahim Islam and secretary of Universal's board Shahied Dawan.

Prosecutors said the bribes allowed the nonprofit executives to retain control of properties within Johnson's South Philadelphia council district.

Authorities said the crime was a "pay to play" scheme and that the consulting agreement was a "sham."

Both Johnson and Chavous maintain their innocence. They each face up to 40 years in prison if convicted.

