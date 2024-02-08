Kevin Cooper earned the chance to open the first 'Chicken Guy' franchise in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia chef opens new restaurant at King of Prussia Mall with help from Guy Fieri

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Almost two years ago, North Philadelphia native and chef Kevin Cooper won Guy Fieri's competition show, 'Guy's Chance of a Lifetime.'

That meant he earned the chance to open the first 'Chicken Guy' franchise in Philadelphia.

On Thursday, the grand opening is finally happening.

Cooper is going to open the doors to his very own spot, right in the food court at the King of Prussia Mall.

"I'm feeling amazing," Cooper says. "I feel ready. I feel like we're ready to get this thing up and poppin'. Philly is ready to turn up!"

Cooper is an Army veteran and chef. He's been busy training his team and perfecting the internationally-known celebrity chef's 'Chicken Guy' recipes.

"This is like a Rocky fight," Fieri laughs. "He's been training, running the steps of the museum. This is awesome. I'm glad this is finally happening."

When Cooper won 'Guy's Chance of a Lifetime,' Fieri handed over the keys to a dream.

"I said, 'Let's go change somebody's life,'" Fieri says. "Let's go take somebody who doesn't have their own restaurant and let's build them a restaurant. Let's give it to them. Kevin had it all!"

Fieri says the plan never involved opening a location in the Philadelphia area.

"It gives me goosebumps still today," Fieri says. "After we met Kevin, and after he won, we looked at it and said, 'We love Philly.'"

"I love Philly for the food, for the people, for the culture, for the history, you name it," Fieri says. "This guy is so Philly. He loves his community. That North Philly energy and attitude and accent, we had to give it to him on his home turf!"

Cooper says you won't miss that energy and the smell of that chicken coming from his brand new spot in the food court.

"Hand-pressed, hand-breaded fried tenders seasoned to perfection," Cooper says, "that's the waft you're going to get while you're hearing us hand-spin milkshakes and call out the orders across the line."

"Guy's team is excited and we are just ready to just tear it up in Philly," Cooper says.