Sports

Philadelphia teenager Kevin Pritchett Greene honored for national BMX bike race wins

A mentorship program in 2021 at Union Square Shoes allowed him to compete in USA BMX races both locally and nationally.
By and Todd Haas
EMBED <>More Videos

Philly teen honored for national BMX bike race wins

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Kevin Pritchett Greene has been learning to ride BMX since 2014 at the age of 12.

The Wynnefield teen started out volunteering at the Philly Pump track.

"I just seen it for the first time and ever since then, it's been a part of my life," he said.

Some of his tasks included building ramps and shoveling dirt and soon Kevin became a regular at the pump track, developing a passion for riding and the sport.

He took part in a mentorship program in 2021 at Union Square Shoes, which allowed him to compete in USA BMX races both locally and nationally.

With about a dozen races under his belt so far, he has ten wins, including four first place wins. One of his most recent first place wins was in Tulsa at the USA BMX Grand National.

"Once you just go out there and do your best and just try and go out there, it just feels good" he said.

Kevin was honored locally for all his accomplishments in the BMX sport by receiving a citation from Council Member Curtis Jones.

"He got first place by ten bike lengths at USA BMX, the largest BMX race in the country," said Jimmy Mac McNeal, CEO of Union Square Shoes.

Kevin and his family are excited about his journey and accomplishments so far, as well as his future goals.

"The best I cant do is just try, however far it takes me. I just know I got to keep pushing forward," he said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportswynnefield (philadelphia)action news sportsblack history monthbicyclephiladelphia city council
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Suspect carjacks FedEx driver, steals packages in Philly
Trade deal sends Ben Simmons to Nets, James Harden to 76ers
Police solve 1964 rape, murder of 9-year-old; ID killer
CDC report reveals life expectancy for each state
Yeadon community holds another meeting to discuss police chief's fate
Medical examiner reveals Bob Saget's cause of death
Unruly passenger forces Frontier flight from NYC to divert
Show More
Liberty Point aims to become Philly's largest restaurant
3 bonus round winners make 'Wheel of Fortune' history
Kingsessing residents begin to clean up after water main break
9-year-old girl critically injured in apparent road rage shooting
Philly looks to fill 400 lifeguard positions at city pools
More TOP STORIES News