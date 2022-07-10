Crime Fighters: Who killed Kevin Wade?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A young man poised to graduate from high school is shot to death, along with another man, just weeks before commencement. Now, his mother is asking for help in finding her son's killer.Kevin Wade, 18, was set to graduate from high school in June with honors, something his mother didn't know until after his death."When this happened to Kevin his teachers reached out. I never knew Kevin was on the honor roll there," said Chikia Matthews.On Saturday, March 5, Wade was with 20-year-old Jashir Pratt. At about 4 p.m., the two were together along the 1200 block of North 58th Street in West Philadelphia.Two blocks away Wade's mother had just gotten out of the shower."I'm sitting on my bed and I hear all the gunshots. I'm like, 'Oh my God, somebody is shooting like crazy.' And then they come banging on my door telling me that it's my baby," she said.Wade and Pratt had both been shot and both died at the hospital. Wade's mother says she doesn't believe her son was the target."It was just him being at the wrong place at the wrong time," she said.Investigators believe the shooting was drug-related. They say four suspects fired from a car that was stolen in a carjacking back in December.The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for the arrest and conviction of those responsible.All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.